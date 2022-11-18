Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill Ramps Up Charitable Efforts with Force4Good

Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill is ready to “fan the flame” of philanthropy in your neighborhood.

The popular fast casual restaurant is partnering with Force4Good – a digital platform that automates fundraisers between restaurants and non-profit organizations – to help raise funds for local charities in a select few of its restaurants nationwide. Naf Naf is testing the format and decided to kick it off today – National Philanthropy Day!

“We’ve always been involved in our communities and hosting fundraisers, but we wanted to try something to make it easier for organizations to schedule their fundraisers and get their funds quicker,” says Naf Naf Chief Marketing Officer Nico Nieto. “Giving back is a good part of our DNA, it’s how we establish our roots in the community and we think this partnership with Force4Good helps us double down on that.”

Scheduling a fundraiser is easy, with Naf Naf fans logging into Force4Good, picking a date for their fundraiser, inputting details about the non-profit organization and then inviting friends and family to attend. Once scheduled, Force4Good will provide instant print-ready materials as well as generate content to post on social media to promote the event. Naf Naf will donate 20% of all proceeds sold at the scheduled event to the selected nonprofit. The test run is scheduled to run through Jan. 15.

Naf Lovers with a cause close to their heart in Naperville and Glenview, Illinois are encouraged to take part. Fans in Brookfield, Wisconsin and Carmel, Indiana can get their #NafOn and schedule their fundraiser at https://nafnafgrill.force4good.com.