Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill, renowned for its authentic Middle Eastern cuisine, announces significant advancements to its loyalty program and website, aimed at offering unparalleled convenience and customizable rewards to its valued customers. The new features are available starting today.

In collaboration with Thanx, the premier customer engagement platform renowned for its focus on access, exclusivity, and personalization in loyalty programs, Naf introduces an all-new Loyalty Program, Online Ordering and a NEW Naf Perks App, all built and designed to streamline the Order, Earn, and Redeem process across all platforms.

The overhaul also includes a new CRM management platform and segmentation capabilities to really empower those one-to-one communications. Whether customers decide to build their Naf order using the newly revamped website, mobile app, or via in-store transactions with cash or card, now they can seamlessly accumulate points and redeem towards the rewards they really want based on their individual preferences.

Build Your Own Rewards

Central to the revamped loyalty program is the introduction of the new Rewards Marketplace, allowing customers to redeem points for their favorites Naf rewards, mirroring the brand’s commitment to empower costumer’s choice using “BYO” – Build Your Own rewards philosophy. As an example, within their shopping cart, customers will find their accessible and applicable rewards, allowing them to effortlessly utilize their points and redeem them towards their order.

The new program also features exclusive access to experiences like new menu items food tastings with Naf’s very own Chef’s John, where not only they get to try menu items before they are released, but their feedback will shape the direction of Naf offerings in the future.

“With the new Rewards Marketplace, we are excited to recognize our loyal Naf enthusiasts by offering rewards and surprising them with personalized deals and experiences tailored to their preferences.” said Nico Nieto, Chief Marketing Officer of Naf Naf Grill. “Just like our Build Your Own approach where customers can customize their meals to their liking, our loyalty program gives them the freedom to earn and redeem their Naf points for their desired items on their terms. It’s their points and they can choose to use them their own way.”Top of Form



New In-Store Menu Boards

Naf’s commitment to elevating the dining experience is also making its way into their locations next month. As part of its sweeping upgrades, Naf redesigned its menu boards with a fresh and modern design that makes it easier for customers understand the BYO process while allowing them to explore the all-authentic Middle Eastern cuisine offerings.

By prioritizing convenience, personalization, and seamless omnichannel integration, Naf is setting new benchmarks in the restaurant industry that will benefit customers, team members and franchisees alike.

“At Naf Naf Grill, one of our Core Values is to Innovate with Purpose,” said Greg Wilman, CEO. “We had one common goal with each of these tech upgrades: to make sure it’s a win for our customers, our teams, and our franchisees. Now, customers can engage with us in a more convenient, seamless and efficient way. Our teams will be able to provide a better experience with fully integrated systems that reduce the margin of error and simplify training, and franchisees will have greater tools and capabilities to create growth.”

Naf Naf Grill’s new Loyalty Program and new Perks App are available in the app stores today. Customers will get their choice of free fries or a free drink when they sign up.