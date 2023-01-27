Naf Naf Raises Money for Heart Health with V-Day Pita

This Valentine’s Day, Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill is sharing its love of fresh cuisine with special, heart-shaped complimentary side pitas.

On February 14, the festive side pitas will accompany any bowl or plate ordered, with 10 percent of the Valentine’s Day sales to be donated to a national heart health organization. So, whether you’re flying solo for lunch or enjoying a dinner date, leave it to Naf Naf to provide a unique dining experience filled with Middle Eastern flavors and flair.

“No matter what your relationship status may be, this Valentine’s Day, everyone can fall in love with our authentic Middle Eastern cuisine and hospitality. Plus, you get one of our lovely complementary heart shape pitas” says Naf Naf CMO Nico Nieto.

What : Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill is serving heart-shaped complementary side pitas with the order of any bowl, salad, or plate in celebration of Valentine’s Day

When : Tuesday, February 14

Where: Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill locations system-wide

Naf Naf invites guests to create a bowl, salad, or plate with base choices ranging from warm grains, such as basmati rice and couscous to salad greens or even Middle Eastern spreads like hummus and Baba Ghanoush. Then, choose a protein from the scratch-made tasty falafel, the award-winning roasted Chicken Shawarma, Middle Eastern Steak, or Crispy Chicken. From there, add any or all of Naf’s fresh toppings, including Sumac Onions, Purple Cabbage, Middle Eastern Pickles, and Chopped Tomato Cucumber Salad. Finally, finish it off with any of Naf’s signature sauces.