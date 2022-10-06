Naf Naf Unveils Catering Options for Fall Season

Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill is ready to “fan the flame” for your next tailgate, group gathering or back to work event with delicious, handmade food for your whole crew.

With fall gatherings in full swing, now is the perfect time to cater a Naf Naf feast. The fast casual Middle Eastern concept offers multiple delicious options tailored for any sized group including its fresh-baked pillowy pita, hand-made falafel that’s crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, award-winning roasted chicken shawarma and top-quality steak.

Guests can get their #NafOn and host a feast to remember with these authentic Middle Eastern meals packed with bold spices and flavors:

Pita Packs – Serves 10 to 20 people, featuring individually wrapped pita sandwiches and a side for each guest.

Middle Eastern Feast – Serves 20+ people and is a self-serve catering option with choice of chicken shawarma and/or steak and includes falafel, pita, basmati rice, romaine and all the tasty Naf toppings guests could use to create their own bowl or pita.

“Naf Naf’s mission is to bring people together for a fully catered feast that allows our guests to enjoy quality time with friends and family,” said Naf Naf CMO Nico Nieto. “And don’t forget the best part – not requiring hosts to do any of the cooking, prep or set up but still getting all the credit.”

“We truly believe in the importance of genuine hospitality and want our guests to be able to provide that same feeling proudly and conveniently from our restaurants when they host their own gatherings,” adds Nieto. “Our communities are so happy to finally be able to get back together with friends and loved ones, so why not make new memories over a great meal? There is an option for any size group or any dietary preference. Whether it’s for work events, tailgates, or a healthy Halloween feast, Naf is the teammate you can always rely on.”

Naf Naf’s catering is available for either delivery or pickup with flexible options to fit anyone’s lifestyle from vegetarian to keto and everything in between.