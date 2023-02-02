NAFEM Awards 31 Industry Leaders with Doctorate of Foodservice Award

The North American Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers (NAFEM) has awarded 31 allied industry leaders with its Doctorate of Foodservice Award for their contributions to their associations and the industry at-large.
Honorees were recognized during a reception at The NAFEM Show, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando.
Recipients include:
Association of Correctional Food Service Affiliates (ACFSA)
- Conell Chapman, CDM, CFPP, president
- Wayne Fish, CDM, CFPP, CFSM, immediate past president
Association for Healthcare Foodservice (AHF)
- Eric Eisenberg, CEC, CCA, CDM, CFPP, president
Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (AND)
- Ellen Shanley, MBA, RDN, CDN, FAND, president
Commercial Food Equipment Service Association (CFESA)
- Nick Cribb, president
Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers (CHART)
- Rachel Richal, CHT, president
- Monique Donahue, CHT, immediate past president
Foodservice Consultants Society International (FCSI)
- Mario Sequeira, FCSI, president
Foodservice Consultants Society International- The Americas (FCSI – TA)
- Christine Guyott, FCSI, president
Foodservice Equipment Association (FEA)
- Paul Anderson, chair
Foodservice Equipment Distributors Association (FEDA)
- David M. Stafford, chairman
Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association (FRLA)
- Olivia Romal Hoblit, chairwoman of the board
International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP)
- Nancy Wall Hopkins, chair
International Council on Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Education (ICHRIE)
- Dr. Ralf Burbach, president
International Flight Services Association (IFSA)
- Steve Murtoff, president
International Food Service Executives Association (IFSEA)
- Richard F. Weil, MCFE, MCFP, immediate past chairman
International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA)
- Herb Ring, chair of the board
Manufacturers’ Agents Association for the Foodservice Industry (MAFSI)
- Tom Mitchell, president
National Association for Catering and Events (NACE)
- James Filtz, CPCE, CMP, CHE, president
National Association of Concessionaires (NAC)
- Denise de Zutter, president
National Association of College & University Food Services (NACUFS)
- Kerry Paterson, CEC, president
- Kristina Patridge, immediate past president
North American Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers (NAFEM)
- Robert Connelly, CFSP, immediate past president
National Restaurant Association (NRA)
- Lance Trenary, chair
National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF)
- Kent Walrack, chair
Research & Development Associates for Military Food & Packaging Systems (R&DA)
- John Kowalchik, chairman of the board
Retail Bakers of America (RBA)
- Scott Calvert, president
Restaurant Facility Management Association (RFMA)
- Jay Roach, CRFP, chair
Society for Hospitality and Foodservice Management (SHFM)
- Rob Gebhardt, president
School Nutrition Association (SNA)
- Lori Adkins, MS, SNS, CHE, president
- Beth Wallace, MBA, SNS, immediate past president