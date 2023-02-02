NAFEM Awards 31 Industry Leaders with Doctorate of Foodservice Award

The North American Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers (NAFEM) has awarded 31 allied industry leaders with its Doctorate of Foodservice Award for their contributions to their associations and the industry at-large.

Honorees were recognized during a reception at The NAFEM Show, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando.

Recipients include:

Association of Correctional Food Service Affiliates (ACFSA)

Conell Chapman, CDM, CFPP, president

Wayne Fish, CDM, CFPP, CFSM, immediate past president

Association for Healthcare Foodservice (AHF)

Eric Eisenberg, CEC, CCA, CDM, CFPP, president

Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (AND)

Ellen Shanley, MBA, RDN, CDN, FAND, president

Commercial Food Equipment Service Association (CFESA)

Nick Cribb, president

Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers (CHART)

Rachel Richal, CHT, president

Monique Donahue, CHT, immediate past president

Foodservice Consultants Society International (FCSI)

Mario Sequeira, FCSI, president

Foodservice Consultants Society International- The Americas (FCSI – TA)

Christine Guyott, FCSI, president

Foodservice Equipment Association (FEA)

Paul Anderson, chair

Foodservice Equipment Distributors Association (FEDA)

David M. Stafford, chairman

Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association (FRLA)

Olivia Romal Hoblit, chairwoman of the board

International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP)

Nancy Wall Hopkins, chair

International Council on Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Education (ICHRIE)

Dr. Ralf Burbach, president

International Flight Services Association (IFSA)

Steve Murtoff, president

International Food Service Executives Association (IFSEA)

Richard F. Weil, MCFE, MCFP, immediate past chairman

International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA)

Herb Ring, chair of the board

Manufacturers’ Agents Association for the Foodservice Industry (MAFSI)

Tom Mitchell, president

National Association for Catering and Events (NACE)

James Filtz, CPCE, CMP, CHE, president

National Association of Concessionaires (NAC)

Denise de Zutter, president

National Association of College & University Food Services (NACUFS)

Kerry Paterson, CEC, president

Kristina Patridge, immediate past president

North American Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers (NAFEM)

Robert Connelly, CFSP, immediate past president

National Restaurant Association (NRA)

Lance Trenary, chair

National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF)

Kent Walrack, chair

Research & Development Associates for Military Food & Packaging Systems (R&DA)

John Kowalchik, chairman of the board

Retail Bakers of America (RBA)

Scott Calvert, president

Restaurant Facility Management Association (RFMA)

Jay Roach, CRFP, chair

Society for Hospitality and Foodservice Management (SHFM)

Rob Gebhardt, president

School Nutrition Association (SNA)