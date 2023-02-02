    NAFEM Awards 31 Industry Leaders with Doctorate of Foodservice Award

    Industry News | February 2, 2023
    Group photo of NAFEM honorees.
    NAFEM
    Honorees were recognized during a reception at The NAFEM Show in Orlando.

    The North American Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers (NAFEM) has awarded 31 allied industry leaders with its Doctorate of Foodservice Award for their contributions to their associations and the industry at-large.

    Honorees were recognized during a reception at The NAFEM Show, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando.

    Recipients include:

    Association of Correctional Food Service Affiliates (ACFSA)

    • Conell Chapman, CDM, CFPP, president
    • Wayne Fish, CDM, CFPP, CFSM, immediate past president

    Association for Healthcare Foodservice (AHF)

    • Eric Eisenberg, CEC, CCA, CDM, CFPP, president

    Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (AND)

    • Ellen Shanley, MBA, RDN, CDN, FAND, president

    Commercial Food Equipment Service Association (CFESA)

    • Nick Cribb, president

    Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers (CHART)

    • Rachel Richal, CHT, president
    • Monique Donahue, CHT, immediate past president

    Foodservice Consultants Society International (FCSI)

    • Mario Sequeira, FCSI, president

    Foodservice Consultants Society International- The Americas (FCSI – TA)

    • Christine Guyott, FCSI, president

    Foodservice Equipment Association (FEA)

    • Paul Anderson, chair

    Foodservice Equipment Distributors Association (FEDA)

    • David M. Stafford, chairman

    Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association (FRLA)

    • Olivia Romal Hoblit, chairwoman of the board

    International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP)

    • Nancy Wall Hopkins, chair

    International Council on Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Education (ICHRIE)

    • Dr. Ralf Burbach, president

    International Flight Services Association (IFSA)

    • Steve Murtoff, president

    International Food Service Executives Association (IFSEA)

    • Richard F. Weil, MCFE, MCFP, immediate past chairman

    International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA)

    • Herb Ring, chair of the board

    Manufacturers’ Agents Association for the Foodservice Industry (MAFSI)

    • Tom Mitchell, president

    National Association for Catering and Events (NACE)

    • James Filtz, CPCE, CMP, CHE, president

    National Association of Concessionaires (NAC)

    • Denise de Zutter, president

    National Association of College & University Food Services (NACUFS)

    • Kerry Paterson, CEC, president
    • Kristina Patridge, immediate past president

    North American Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers (NAFEM)

    • Robert Connelly, CFSP, immediate past president

    National Restaurant Association (NRA)

    • Lance Trenary, chair

    National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF)

    • Kent Walrack, chair

    Research & Development Associates for Military Food & Packaging Systems (R&DA)

    • John Kowalchik, chairman of the board

    Retail Bakers of America (RBA)

    • Scott Calvert, president

    Restaurant Facility Management Association (RFMA)

    • Jay Roach, CRFP, chair

    Society for Hospitality and Foodservice Management (SHFM)

    • Rob Gebhardt, president

    School Nutrition Association (SNA)

    • Lori Adkins, MS, SNS, CHE, president
    • Beth Wallace, MBA, SNS, immediate past president
