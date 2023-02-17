Nan Xiang Express Announces Opening in NYC's Forest Hills Neighborhood

Nan Xiang Express, the fast-casual sister brand of the legendary soup dumpling eatery, Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao, announced the grand opening of its new location on Queens Boulevard, Forest Hills, on March 8th, 2023. With an emphasis on takeout and delivery, Nan Xiang Express offers the same exceptional food as its sister brand.



"We are inspired by the dedication of customers who were willing to travel long distances to enjoy the soup dumplings at Nan Xiang during the pandemic," says the Co-Founder and Owner Eddie Zheng, "We decided to expand our reach and bring the delicate dumplings to more neighborhoods in the country."



Nan Xiang Express opened its first location in Ellicott City, Maryland in May 2022. The Maryland location is a humble food stall nested in a local strip mall, sharing the same space with a few other food and beverage brands. The Forest Hills location has its own storefront, with a bright floor-to-ceiling design showcasing the lighthearted dumpling mascot going around the Forest Hills neighborhood.



With a dumpling-centric menu, Nan Xiang Express serves a variety of appetizers, dim sums, and noodles. Signature items include Soup Dumplings, Pan-Fried Buns, Wontons, Shredded Pepper With Beef Nood, and Chive Box, among others. Although the menu is not as extensive as Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao, it is packed with the same flavors.



Launched together with the brand is a free mobile app, available on iPhone and Android. Developed by ABC POS, the Nan Xiang Express app is the most effective and economical way to order ahead. The app features a loyalty program with different status tiers and perks. For example, when customers unlock silver/gold/platinum status, each dollar spent at the store translates to 1 point/1 point/1.5 points. Each 100 points can be redeemed as $10 at any Nan Xiang Express location.



The fast-casual rising star is utilizing a combination of direct management and franchising models. It has secured plans to open 30 additional locations and expand its footprint to Brooklyn, Washington D.C., Boston, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.