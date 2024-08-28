Nan Xiang Express (https://nanxiangexpress.com/), the acclaimed fast-casual sister brand of Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao, announced the soft opening of its newest location in Durham, NC, on Friday, August 16, 2024. This expansion marks an exciting chapter for the brand, bringing its famous Shanghai-style dim sum to the vibrant Durham community, especially the bustling area around Duke University.

Located at 1605 Erwin Road, Suite 50, in the Blue Light Living Apartment Building—a renowned address in downtown Durham—this new Nan Xiang Express spans 2,900 square feet and offers seating for 60 guests. The strategic location, nestled close to 9th Street and Duke University’s Durham campus, offers ample parking right in front of the restaurant, making it an ideal dining spot for students, professionals, and families alike.

The Durham location showcases a menu similar to its sister branches in New York and Boston, where Nan Xiang Express has already established a loyal following, as well as the soon-to-open location in Texas. Best-selling items like the Juicy Fresh Signature Pork Dumpling, Crab & Pork Soup Dumpling, and Crispy Bottom Bun—favorites that have become staples at these other locations—are featured prominently. Other noteworthy dishes include the Spicy Oil Wonton, Rich Flavor Braised Beef Noodle Soup, and Shredded Beef & Pepper Noodles (available dry or with soup). The success of these dishes in various cities underscores the brand’s ability to deliver high-quality, authentic Shanghainese cuisine to every community it serves.

As a special promotion for the new location, customers who spend $15 will receive a free soup dumpling, with a limit of 100 offers per day.

The interior of the Durham Nan Xiang Express is highlighted by a state-of-the-art LED giant screen and a curated music playlist, creating a lively and modern dining atmosphere. The weekend nightlife at Nan Xiang Express will be elevated with a bar offering, adding a new dimension to the dining experience in Durham.

“We are incredibly excited about our Durham location,” said Co-Founder and Owner Eddie Zheng. “The proximity to Duke University and the dynamic downtown area allows us to engage with a young, vibrant community. The spacious seating and unique amenities like our bar service set this location apart, making it more than just a dining spot—it’s a destination.”

Nan Xiang Express is dedicated to delivering a tech-savvy dining experience, complete with a mobile app developed by ABC POS. The app, available on both iPhone and Android, offers seamless ordering and a rewarding loyalty program, ensuring a convenient and enjoyable experience for all guests.

Looking ahead, Nan Xiang Express plans to continue its growth with additional locations in key markets such as Washington D.C., New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, further solidifying its presence in the fast-casual dining scene.

Nan Xiang Express Durham, located at 1605 Erwin Rd, Suite 50, Durham, NC 27705, will be open daily from 11 AM to 10 PM, and until 10:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays.