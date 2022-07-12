Nando's to Give Away Free Chicken and Chips to Celebrate Mandela Day

Nando’s PERi-PERi will give out free flame-grilled chicken and chips on Monday, July 18th, from 3pm to 6pm at all US locations to celebrate Mandela Day and honor the brand’s proud South African heritage. To receive Nando’s signature meal--a quarter chicken and chips (fries)--on the house, the brand is encouraging customers to donate new school supplies at Nando’s to support underserved local children and schools.



"Mandela Day holds a special place in our hearts and we hope that Nando’s fans everywhere will embrace this iconic day of giving,” says Sepanta Bagherpour, Nando’s Chief Brand Officer. “So swing by and enjoy some delicious PERi-PERi flame-grilled chicken and chips on the house, and please make a donation of school supplies for underserved children in our communities.”



To commemorate anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela, select Nando’s restaurants will each donate 67 meals to local charitable organizations--a nod to Mandela’s 67-year-long fight for social justice. In addition, all Nando’s across the US (that’s DC, Virginia, Maryland, and the Chicago area) will collect school supplies and donations on Mandela Day and pass them along to area non-profit organizations.



So dash over to Nando’s on July 18th for some free chicken and chips, and help local children get ready to head back to school.



What Is Mandela Day?

Born on July 18, 1918, Nelson Mandela changed South Africa and the world as he fought for equality and an end to apartheid. In honor of his life’s mission, the Nelson Mandela Foundation created the Mandela Day Initiative, inspiring others to take action every July 18th in doable, yet impactful ways.