Nando's Giving Away Free Chicken on Sunday

This Sunday, Nando’s PERi-PERi will honor its South African roots by celebrating Mandela Day and remembering South African leader and anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela. To commemorate Mandela’s 67-year-long fight for social justice, Nando’s will be devoting 67 minutes to giving away free meals to customers who bring a donation to local food banks.

The event will run from noon to 1:07 PM local time at all Nando’s US locations (that’s Maryland, Virginia, Washington, DC, and the Chicago area) on Sunday, July 18th. By bringing a non-perishable food item, customers will receive a free flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken leg or breast, prepared at the spice level of their choosing. Donations will go to United Way NCA in the Washington metropolitan area and Inspiration Kitchens in Chicago.

“Mandela Day holds a special place in our hearts and we hope that Nando’s fans everywhere will embrace this iconic day of giving,” says Sepanta Bagherpour, Nando’s Chief Brand Officer. “So come empty out your COVID stockpiles of non-perishable (and non-expired) food and help feed our neighbors in need. And enjoy some delicious PERi-PERi flame-grilled chicken in the process.”