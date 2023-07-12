Nando's PERi-PERi to Give Away Free Meals to Those Bringing School Supplies

Nando’s PERi-PERi will honor its South African roots on Tuesday July 18th by celebrating Mandela Day and remembering South African leader and anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela. To commemorate Mandela’s fight for social justice, Nando’s will give away free meals to customers who bring back-to-school supplies for under-served area youth.

The event will run from 4pm to 7pm local time at all Nando’s US locations (that’s Maryland, Virginia, Washington, DC, and the Chicago area.) By bringing any new back-to-school item, customers will receive a free flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken leg or breast, prepared at the spice level of their choosing. Nando’s will then drop off the donations at under-served community schools.

“Mandela Day holds a special place in our hearts and we hope that Nando’s fans everywhere will embrace this iconic day of giving,” says Sepanta Bagherpour, Nando’s Chief Brand Officer. “So drop off school supplies for our local students in need and enjoy some delicious PERi-PERi flame-grilled chicken in the process.”

Many American families will struggle this summer to afford back-to-school supplies. This Mandela Day, Nando’s will support them by filling backpacks with everything kids need to start the school year off right. In addition, Nando’s employees (called Nandocas) will donate 67 minutes of volunteer time to cleaning up and bettering local schools in each community, to honor Mandela’s 67-year-long fight for social justice. Nando’s also will provide free meals to teachers at all the partner schools.



What Is International Nelson Mandela Day?

Born on July 18, 1918, Nelson Mandela changed South Africa and the world as he fought for equality and an end to apartheid. In honor of his life’s mission, the Nelson Mandela Foundation created the Mandela Day Initiative, inspiring others to take action every July 18th in doable, yet impactful ways.