Nardelli’s Expands to Norwalk

Nardelli’s, Connecticut’s 100-year-old Italian Grinder Shoppe announced expansion of its newest franchised restaurant in Norwalk, marking the company’s 16th location in the state. Located at 345 Main Avenue, the Shoppe will open in fall 2021.

Partnering with franchise owner, Matthew Youngs, four additional locations will open in Lower Fairfield County and Westchester County over the next six years.

With 100-years of family-owned success, Nardelli’s Grinder Shoppe has experienced steady growth and customer demand for more locations in lower Fairfield County. The new franchise expansion establishes a more substantial state-wide presence and continues to push the business towards a national growth strategy.

After 30 years of experience in the retail and fashion industry, Youngs is excited about joining the Nardelli’s Grinder Shoppe organization and starting a franchise. Youngs embraces the opportunity to join a traditional business with even further growth potential in the future.

“I’ve considered running a franchised business for a long time. I used to drive 30 miles just to have a Nardelli’s grinder,” he says. “It’s the perfect authentic Italian-American brand to expand in Fairfield County.” Youngs has significant experience in brand management with Ralph Lauren, Guess? Jeans and Nautica. He is operationally driven with expertise in end-to-end process and strategic planning disciplines to maximize revenue and profit.

Nardelli’s Grinder Shoppe was humbly established as a grocery store in 1922 by three Italian brothers who saw an opportunity for a new business venture in Waterbury, CT. The original grinder—bread sandwich stuffed with meat, cheese—quickly became a staple in the surrounding area. The franchise is now well-known for its old-school customer service, choices of over 30 different grinders, many hot and cold serving choices, and over 12 choice desserts. There is also the catering division which caters from 10 to 1000 persons.

The brand has stayed family-owned and operated for three generations and currently has 15 locations throughout Connecticut. Winning many prestigious awards, and just to name a few, the Greater Waterbury Chamber of Commerce “Small Business of the Year”, Connecticut Magazine Pollster “Best Grinder in State of CT 12 years running,” and featured as one of the “Best 7 Sandwich Shops in the Nation” on the Travel Channel Sandwich Paradise series. The new franchise expansion helps put Nardelli’s Grinder Shoppe on the map for fast-casual foodservice in America. Nardelli’s Grinder Shoppe has a Grade A reputation, an ongoing support system, and a proven structure for franchise owners to help new shops succeed.