NASCAR Driver Bobby Reuse to Open I Heart Mac & Cheese in Alabama

Professional NASCAR driver Bobby Reuse is hoping to score big with Hoover residents by opening the first I Heart Mac & Cheese in Alabama. America's favorite comfort food fast casual restaurant, I Heart Mac & Cheese, will open its newest location in Hoover, Alabama, the first in the state, on December 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The eatery will be giving away free mac and cheese for one year* to the first ten guests in line on opening day.

The Hoover I Heart Mac and Cheese location will be owned and operated by Booby Reuse and Bonita Riddle. The Hoover Alabama locals have been in the restaurant business since 2020. “I think for both Bonita and myself we are excited, anxious and also relieved. We have been talking this up to all of our friends and family for almost two years. It is going to be so much fun to open that door and let them experience why we are so passionate about all of the delicious options that I Heart Mac and Cheese has on the menu.” says Reuse, “Equally we are excited about the catering side of the business as it will be a significant part of this venture going forward.”

A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on the grand opening day at 10:30 a.m which will kick off the celebration. Following the ceremony, the first 10 purchasing customers in line on December 21st will receive free cheesy creations for a whole year.

I Heart Mac and Cheese serves up a variety of health-conscious bases including quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, gluten-free pasta, plant-based protein, and dairy-free alternatives, as well as an extensive array of traditional mac & cheese and sandwich options. South Florida-based I Heart Mac & Cheese is a popular concept rapidly expanding across the United States. The brand has earned a reputation for consistent, delicious food and is well-known for custom, build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls, and grilled cheese sandwiches. Guests select a pasta, bread, quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, or tater tot base along with a choice of ten different proteins, eleven vegetables, and nine kinds of cheese. Gluten-free, vegan, and plant-based options are also available. Sesame ginger, mango habanero, buffalo, BBQ, and pesto are a few of the delicious dressings and sauces available to mix in or top off each creation.

The newest I Heart Mac & Cheese location in Hoover will feature signature chef-driven combinations like Baked Chicken Parmesan, a Buffalo Blue Mac & Cheese, and Lobster & White Truffle Mac, among others. Side dishes include Cheesy Broccoli and Tomato Soup; desserts include Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies, Brownies, Marshmallow Treats, and cheesecake bites. everyone’s favorite - The Best of Both Worlds, a Baked Mac & Cheese Sandwich with slow-cooking short rib, white cheddar cheese, and American cheese, yellow cheddar cheese finished off with BBQ sauce, among others. Guests can also enjoy menu items via delivery services available through Uber Eats, GrubHub and DoorDash. Extensive catering options will also be available to enhance any meeting or gathering.The location will have themed weekly programming, with details to be announced soon, including “Kids Eat Free” night. *Limit to one bowl per week for every winner, and up to a $10 value for each bowl.