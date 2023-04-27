Natalie Rothman Joins Inspire Brands as Chief People Officer

Inspire Brands announced it has named Natalie Rothman as Chief People Officer.

Rothman joins Inspire from Advance Auto Parts, where she was EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer, and oversaw all aspects of HR and team member development including a focus on in-store team members. While there, she built a world-class HR organization, leveraging experience from her ten years previously working at PepsiCo. At PepsiCo, Natalie led HR for Pepsi’s global foodservice division with 5,500 team members around the world, leading talent strategy and creating a center of excellence for training, talent development and organizational design.

“As Inspire continues to grow, leaders like Natalie will help us realize the full potential of our dynamic and diverse workforce,” says Paul Brown, cofounder and CEO, Inspire. “Natalie’s experience building and developing teams, as well as her ability to strengthen culture and ultimately attract top talent will be instrumental to our growth and I’m looking forward to working with her.”

Rothman will begin working at Inspire’s Atlanta Global Support Center in late May and will lead all aspects of the company’s HR functions. She replaces Melissa Strait, who announced in January that she would be departing the company after 40 years of service.

“Joining Inspire at this stage in the company’s journey is an incredible opportunity,” Rothman says. “Much of the foundation and groundwork has already been set within Inspire’s HR function and I’m looking forward to taking what has been built to the next level.”

Rothman will join the executive team of Inspire and report directly to Brown.

Inspire is a multi-brand restaurant company whose portfolio includes more than 32,000 Arby’s, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s, and SONIC Drive-In locations worldwide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.