Nathan’s Famous Has Doubled Ghost Kitchen Footprint Since June 2020

Nathan’s Famous doubled the number of ghost kitchens worldwide since June 2020. The brand opened its 223th ghost kitchen, bringing the brand’s presence to over 18 countries across the globe. This rapid growth of ghost kitchens comes from the development of a new brand, Wings of New York, as well the revival of the Arthur Treacher’s brand.

"We are proud to announce that we have doubled our ghost kitchens across the globe,” says James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants. “We could not have done this without collaboration with outside brands who have helped to bring the Flavor of New York to more guests through Nathan’s Famous, Wings of New York and Arthur Treacher’s. While they are different in their offerings and menus, they share the focus on ensuring all menu items are ‘Memorable, Craveable and Instagrammable.’. Our goal with these ghost kitchens is not just to grow our brand around the world, but also help other restaurants by providing them additional business during these turbulent times for the industry.”

Nathan’s Famous began incorporating ghost kitchens in the business model in 2019 working with Franklin Junction. The following year, the brand teamed with REEF Kitchens, which brought the brand to new markets in the Midwest, as well as Kitopi, to help the brand’s growth in the UAE.

In 2020, Nathan’s Famous introduced its new brand Wings of New York, which is a delivery only concept offering New York style wings as well as Harlem-style chicken and waffles. Earlier this year, Nathan’s Famous also reintroduced Arthur Treacher’s, a brand that’s been in the Nathan’s brand’s portfolio for years, which features hand-dipped fish, chicken and shrimp.