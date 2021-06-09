Nathan’s Famous Launches First Footlong Hot Dog

Nathan’s Famous announced the creation of its first footlong hot dog, because there’s never too much of a good thing. The footlong hot dog features all the makings of a Nathan’s Famous hot dog – the natural casing and the Nathan’s Famous secret spice recipe – with just more to love.

"Indulgence isn’t a bad thing, especially when it comes to a Nathan’s Famous hot dog,” states James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants. “Whether you like it plain, or with just a little Nathan’s Famous mustard, or you go all out with our world-famous chili cheese dog, a Nathan’s Famous hot dog is certainly a treat. We figured, especially given the year we’ve all had, why not double down on that indulgence and offer twice the taste, because sometimes size does matter.”

The Nathan’s Famous footlong hot dog launched exclusively on Nathan’s online store in April. Fans from the around the country can choose from three footlong hot dog kits, the Footlong Chili Cheese Lovers kit featuring 24 footlong hot dogs with buns, chili and cheddar cheese sauce and French fries, and the Footlong Hot Dog Meal Kit which includes footlong hot dogs and buns, Sauerkraut and French fries, available in quantities of 12 or 24.

The brand is now rolling out the new dog in participating stores nationwide this week.