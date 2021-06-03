Nathan’s Famous Launches Gourmet Plant-Based Hot Dog

Nathan’s Famous announced its partnership with Meatless Farm, the mission-driven plant-based food company to bring consumers the industry’s first gourmet, plant-based hot dog. To celebrate, select Nathan’s Famous restaurants will give away one free Nathan’s Meatless Farm hot dog to all customers who wish to try it for a limited time.

The partnership brings to market Nathan’s 100+ year old secret recipe, a favorite of consumers all over the world, crafted with clean and simple plant-based ingredients. Starting in April, the Nathan’s Famous Plant-Based Hot Dog by Meatless Farm will be available exclusively on the Nathan’s online retail portal on Shopify, and then rolled out in select locations in May.

"As plant-based menu items continue to grow in popularity, we are excited to launch the first ever gourmet, plant-based hot dog, a product created not just for our flexitarian, vegetarian, and vegan customers, but all who enjoy a healthier diet,” says James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants. “We’ve spent a great deal of time perfecting this hot dog and making sure that those who know and love Nathan’s one-of-a-kind flavor, as well as those that might not have tried a Nathan’s hot dog due to diet, can now enjoy an option that fits their lifestyle. We are looking forward to growing a new customer base with this partnership with Meatless Farm and know their high-quality ingredients are the way to deliver what our customers have come to expect of the original Nathan’s Famous hot dog.”

“We’re working with the most iconic hot dog company in the country, turning this American favorite into a Meatless favorite,” says Morten Toft Bech, founder of Meatless Farm. “Increasingly more people are aware of the impact intensively farmed meat has on the planet and are now looking for fresh, good quality food that tastes amazing and not only helps protect our health, but the environment too. This exciting partnership with Nathan’s Famous provides the opportunity to inspire a new generation of carbon conscious consumers to eat more Meat-less. More people making smaller changes will have a greater impact than a few making drastic ones.”

The launch of the Nathan’s Famous by Meatless Farm plant-based hot dog will take place exclusively on the Nathan’s online retail portal on Shopify in April delivered anywhere in the U.S. The kit will feature 6 plant-based hot dogs, 6 buns and a bottle of Nathan’s Famous deli mustard for $44.99. Additionally, fans in the tri-state area and Florida can enjoy the new plant-based hot dog beginning in May, with plans to expand to additional restaurants in the coming year.

The Nathan’s Famous by Meatless Farm plant-based hot dog is rich in pea protein, low in saturated fat, low in sodium, soy free, gluten free and made with the world-famous Nathan’s secret spice recipe.