Nathan’s Famous announced the opening of the new franchised Rock Hill, South Carolina, restaurant. The location features the Nathan’s new free-standing restaurant design and its full menu including the brand’s proprietary southern tempura batter and hand-dipped chicken menu, fresh Angus burgers, world-famous hot dogs and fries, and even deep-fried ripper dogs.

The new free-standing restaurant design features modern New York City loft-style elements next to classic features of historic architecture while boasting a “state-of-the-art” drive-thru experience with a double drive-thru and enhanced POS system.

“We’ve opened and remodeled many new franchised and licensed locations in travel plazas, airports and other inline units, but this is the first free-standing restaurant with our new design, and we are incredibly happy with how it turned out,” states Phil McCann, Vice President of Marketing at Nathan’s Famous. “We have a tremendous local franchise partner dedicated to bringing the Flavor of New York to its community of Rock Hill, South Carolina, and we’re excited to see the local community embrace Nathan’s Famous.”

In addition to the new design, the Rock Hill location offers an enhanced full menu with a touch of local flavor. Guests can enjoy Nathan’s Famous’ world-famous hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, and the exciting addition of deep-fried ripper dogs, including the signature Rock Hill Ripper. The menu also features a variety of hand-dipped chicken sandwiches, including the Hot Southern Chicken Sandwich, BBQ Bacon Tribeca Chicken Sandwich, and Hot Chicken Club Sandwich, with some options topped with coleslaw. For burger lovers, the menu boasts New York’s Finest Burgers, like the Empire Bacon Cheeseburger and Manhattan Burger, plus the savory NY Cheesesteak Hero.

“We’re big fans of the Nathan’s Famous brand, and are so excited to bring the Flavor of New York to our community of Rock Hill,” stated Steve Simpson, local Nathan’s Famous franchisee and founder of Simpson Family Properties, LLC. Steve’s daughter, Lydia Morales, who is co-owner and General Manager of the Rock Hill franchise, stated, “We love this new store design, and we’ve taken great care to add local flare to make this truly a one-of-a-kind Nathan’s Famous. We hope that the community loves it as much as we do!”