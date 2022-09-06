National Computer Corporation's POS Integrates with Deliverect

National Computer Corporation, a leading developer of comprehensive software solutions for the hospitality and retail businesses, today announced its Reflection POS software now integrates with Deliverect, a global scale-up that simplifies online ordering for more than 20,000 locations across 40 markets.

Deliverect gives restaurants streamlined omnichannel capabilities by accepting orders from online systems and third-party platforms, such as Grubhub and Doordash. Restaurants can use Deliverect to synchronize digital menus with ordering systems and collect and analyze data that helps them optimize menus, enhance customer experiences, and increase marketing ROI.

Deliverect seamlessly integrates with NCC’s Reflection POS, so no labor is required to enter orders into the point of sale (POS) system, and the risk of rekeying errors is minimized. With Deliverect and Reflection POS integration, restaurateurs have the potential to operate more efficiently and profitably while giving their customers the choice of how to engage.

Reflection POS can communicate orders directly to kitchen printers or a kitchen display system (KDS) to optimize an end-to-end order management process with Deliverect that enables restaurants to deliver excellent off-premises dining experiences.

“Through integrations and innovation, NCC is enabling businesses to benefit fully from the technology available to them today to meet consumer demands,” says Chuck Prince, President of NCC. “With Reflection POS and Deliverect integration, restaurants can build their internet presence and an online ordering revenue stream that can help their businesses grow.”

“Reflection POS users appreciate its ease of use, simplicity, and security,” says Karin Ronde, Head of Partnerships for North America, Deliverect. “We are excited to partner with NCC to build a reliable two-way integration so that restaurants can manage online orders from a single point-of-sale with ease."

Deliverect has processed more than 150 million orders around the globe. Restaurants using the solution see an average of 80% fewer errors and 25% more revenue. In addition, the company has more than tripled in size from 2020 to employ more than 160 employees today to support the demand for its online ordering software.