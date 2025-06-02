The National Restaurant Association announced Karl Dahlgren as its new Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Judy Mulcahy as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). As CPO, Dahlgren’s leadership will shape how the Association delivers value to the industry through the strategy, development and management of ServSafe and the future growth and development of a full suite of the organization’s product portfolio. As COO, Mulcahy will oversee day-to-day operations to ensure alignment of the Association’s people, processes, and systems with long-term strategic goals.

“Karl’s and Judy’s leadership will complement the important work underway across the organization to position the Association for continued relevancy,” said Michelle Korsmo, president & CEO of the National Restaurant Association. “As an indispensable partner to the restaurant industry, we are focused on how the Association and our products, programs, and services can help protect, promote, and guide the prosperity of America’s restaurants. Karl’s and Judy’s expertise will support these efforts to move us forward into the next era with clarity, focus, and greater operational strength.”

Karl Dahlgren has more than 30 years of leadership experience spanning the banking, technology, nonprofit, and training sectors. A growth-oriented business leader, he has successfully led teams across product, sales, client services, and technology. His background includes steering organizations through transformative initiatives, including market expansion, strategic partnerships, and operational turnarounds. Dahlgren holds a B.A. from North Park University and an M.B.A. from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management. Most recently, he was Executive Vice President of the National Safety Council and leader of their training line of business.

“I am honored to join the National Restaurant Association at such an important time in the industry,” said Dahlgren. “I am excited to work with a talented team to strengthen the value delivered through critical programs, including ServSafe. Together, we’ll drive innovation and support operators in building resilient, future-ready businesses.”

Judy Mulcahy has more than 25 years of experience in association leadership, government contracting, engineering, and nonprofit management. Her expertise encompasses strategic planning, human resources, finance, business development, and organizational transformation. Mulcahy holds a B.A. in Personnel and Industrial Relations from the University of Cincinnati. Most recently, she was Chief Operating Officer for the Alliance for Automotive Innovation.

“I know the power that food has to bring people together, and I’m excited to join the National Restaurant Association as Chief Operating Officer to support and elevate the dynamic restaurant business in America during a time of transformation,” said Mulcahy. “This is an organization dedicated to uniting communities and providing opportunities for entrepreneurs and businesses to grow and thrive. I’m inspired by this team and the people at the heart of this industry.”