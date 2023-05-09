The National Restaurant Association Show Announces Lineup of Chef and Mixologist Events

The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show—taking place May 20-23, 2023, at McCormick Place in Chicago—announces its exceptional lineup of celebrated chefs and mixologists to take center stage at the highly anticipated event later this month. Among the participating chefs are James Beard Award winners and nominees, Michelin-starred restaurant chefs, sought-after culinary consultants, Emmy-nominated TV personalities, food activists and philanthropists, and more. As the foodservice industry's most prolific gathering, the Show provides a unique opportunity for these culinary leaders and beverage experts to demonstrate their mastery and share insights on the latest industry trends and techniques. With diverse culinary backgrounds and styles, these accomplished chefs promise to deliver an inspiring and unforgettable experience for Show attendees. From global flavors to local favorites, attendees will experience a true culinary journey that will excite their taste buds and expand their culinary horizons.

Critically acclaimed chefs from across the culinary landscape—including Chef Sean Sherman, a driving force in revitalizing Indigenous food systems throughout North America, and Chef Gemma Stafford, passionate about bold recipes that use approachable techniques—will bring their unique and inspiring perspectives to the Show. These culinary experts, alongside Zoe Adjonyoh, Rick Bayless, Brian Duffy, Jeff Mauro, Chris Sayegh, Nancy Silverton, Miguel Trinidad, Lauren Von Der Pool, and more, will showcase cuisines, techniques and insights ranging from plant-based seafood alternatives to fresh interpretations of classic African flavors, and culinary cannabis to modern takes on classic comforts onstage at The Culinary Experience and The Beverage Room.

“As an accomplished chef, I transitioned from working in commercial kitchens to becoming a content creator from home for millions of viewers. I eagerly anticipate showing my fellow chefs and culinary professionals the amazing world of social media and how it can help boost their businesses. It’s here to stay, and those who embrace it have such an advantage,” says Gemma Stafford, professional chef and baker, cookbook author and creator of Bigger Bolder Baking.

By attending her demo, Zoe Adjonyoh, Founder of West African Food Brand, Zoe’s Ghana Kitchen, shared that she hopes fellow restaurant operators and culinary professionals will gain “an introduction to new, accessible flavor profiles that can be easily and sensitively integrated into restaurant menus to be more inclusive and culturally sensitive whilst gaining a better understanding of what it means to decolonize hospitality and food systems.”

THE CULINARY EXPERIENCE: CHEF DEMOS

Located in Lakeside Center Level 3 (Booth 10448), The Culinary Experience offers chef-led demos, insightful education sessions, and book signings with select chefs. The list of 2023 chef demos includes:

Saturday, May 20

Rick Bayless: Award-Winning Chef, Restaurateur, Author, TV Personality (10:30 – 11:15 a.m.)

Lauren Von Der Pool: Chef, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist (Noon – 12:45 p.m.)

Gemma Stafford: Chef/Baker, Author, Creator (1:30 – 2:15 p.m.)

Sunday, May 21

Brian Duffy: Chef, TV Personality, Hospitality Consultant (11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.) Demo sponsored by New Wave Foods

Nancy Silverton: Award-Winning Chef, Restaurateur, Author (4 – 4:45 p.m.)

Monday, May 22

Sean Sherman: Award-Winning Chef and Restaurateur, Founder/CEO – The Sioux Chef, Co Owner – Owamni by The Sioux Chef (Noon – 12:45 p.m.)

Zoe Adjonyoh: Founder of West African Food Brand, Zoe’s Ghana Kitchen (2 – 2:45 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 23

Jeff Mauro: Chef, TV Personality, Author (10:30 – 11:15 a.m.)

Miguel Trinidad: Chef, Owner, Culinary Cannabis Pioneer, Author (Noon – 12:45 p.m.)

THE BEVERAGE ROOM: BEVERAGE DEMOS

The Beverage Room, located in Lakeside Center Level 3 (Booth 11430), will showcase the top mixologists, suppliers, ingredients, and products to keep beverage programs on the cutting edge. Several mixologists and beverage experts will be on-site to demo their creations and share their outlooks on cannabis-infused beverages, off-premises alcohol strategies, big-impact zero-proof beverages, and more. In addition to beverage-focused sessions scheduled each day in the Beverage Room, beverage demos include:

Saturday, May 20

Zero Proof, Zero Judgement: Bold Flavor, Big Impact (2:30 – 3:00 p.m.) Anna Welker: Bar Manager, Revival Baltimore



Sunday, May 21

Guests Follow the Fun: Themed Cocktails, Experiential Activations and Pop-Ups (1:00 – 1:30 p.m.) Andrew Waldrop: Mixologist, Replay Lincoln Park Joey Adams: Bar Manager, Replay Lakeview Mark Kwiatkowski: Owner, Replay Lincoln Park, Pop Up Productions Chicago Mark Liberson: President, LKH Management (Replay, Hydrate, Elixir) Niko Drake: Operations Manager, Replay Lakeview, Replay Andersonville, Elixir Andersonville



Monday, May 22

Mixology Masterclass with Lynnette Marrero (11:30 a.m. – Noon) Lynnette Marrero: Co-Founder of Speed Rack, MasterClass Host, Award-Winning Bartender



Tuesday, May 23

Project Beverage 2023: Experiential Beverages (10 – 10:30 a.m.)

Brewed Ingredients & Luxurious Libations (11:30 a.m. – Noon) Karen Ishida: Beverage and Mixology Product Manager, Starbucks Reserve

Cannabis Infused Beverages (1:30 – 2 p.m.) Chris Sayegh: Founder and CEO, The Herbal Chef



Access to The Culinary Experience, supported by Essity Professional Hygiene North America LLC, and The Beverage Room is included with general registration.