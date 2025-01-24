The National Restaurant Association announced that Hudson Riehle, senior vice president of the organization’s Research and Knowledge Group, will retire in April.

For more than 38 years, Riehle has provided the data and thought leadership that defined the restaurant and foodservice industry. From the Association’s forecast of annual sales and employment growth, to showing the impact of economic catastrophes like the 2020 pandemic and the 2008-2009 recession, Riehle has transformed how the economic impact of the industry is understood at the national, state and local levels.

“Hudson’s unparalleled mastery of the economic analysis of the restaurant industry has been instrumental in guiding restaurant operators through the complexities of the business landscape. His insights and expertise have not only helped our industry navigate challenges but also seize opportunities for growth and innovation,” said Michelle Korsmo, President & CEO of the National Restaurant Association. “I know I speak for all who have interacted with Hudson when I say we are incredibly grateful for his guidance and his wisdom.”

Under his leadership, the Association’s Research and Knowledge Group has become a powerhouse of thought leadership, including:

Sharpening the content of the annual State of the Restaurant Industry Report, which is now widely recognized as the most authoritative source for restaurant sales projections and trends.

Focusing on survey research to help better define upcoming economic, consumer, market, human resources, tourism and operational trends.

Creating the Association’s Restaurant Operations Data Abstract, which allows restauranteurs to compare their business’ operational characteristics with those of a similar profile, as well as its Restaurant Industry 2030 Report which details trends and disrupters which will shape the industry over the upcoming decade.

Raised the Association’s position as a leading authority on the restaurant industry’s impact on economic activity at the local, state, and national levels.

Riehle has been a regular presenter on the industry across the globe and appeared frequently in business and industry media including: the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, the Today Show, CNBC, Washington Post, MarketPlace, Nation’s Restaurant News and Restaurant Business.

Riehle also was appointed by the Secretary of Labor to serve as a member of the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Business Research Advisory Council; and is a former Chairman of the Board of the Governors of the Alexandria (VA) Convention and Visitors Association as well as a former member of the Center for Food Integrity Consumer Research Advisory Panel, and the Wharton Executive Advisory Panel.

“It has been a distinct privilege to work with a group of extremely talented individuals over the past 38 years,” said Riehle in his announcement. “I have complete confidence that the Association’s research capabilities and staff will continue to grow and elevate the products and services the industry and our members need to evaluate their opportunities for success and expansion.”

Chad Moutray, Ph.D., will succeed Riehle as senior vice president of the Research and Knowledge Group and chief economist of the Association.