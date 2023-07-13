Nation’s Giant Hamburger Reopens Concord Location

Nation’s Giant Hamburgers announced the reopening of its Concord, California, location. After closing for a remodel in February 2023, the restaurant has reopened its doors with its new and improved interior and exterior.

The Concord, CA location first opened its doors in 1977 and was previously remodeled in 1996. The Concord Nation’s Giant Hamburgers is located at 4600 Clayton Road, Concord, CA 94521.

“We have served the Concord community for over four decades and have loved becoming a gathering place for celebrations, important conversations, date nights, best friend hangouts, post-shift fuel sessions and more,” says Nation’s Giant Hamburgers CEO Grant Power.

He adds, “Our goal at Nation’s has always been to love and serve and notice every member of society, as often as we can, in every possible setting, no matter what their day has looked like. We are excited to unveil our new and improved Concord location and bring the restaurant up to speed with the modern-day diner."

The remodel of the Concord restaurant included an exterior renovation with new entry doors and new full height windows. Additionally, on the inside of the restaurant renovations included new restrooms, new dining room finishes and furniture, a new order counter, new lighting, and new digital menu boards.

The Concord Nation’s Giant Hamburgers location serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, seven days a week. Nation’s fans have come to know the Northern California-based chain for its fresh produce, heaping burgers and sandwiches, shakes and sundaes, breakfast served all day, and pies available year-round. In fact, in 2022 alone, Nation’s served over one million pies featuring fresh California produce, dairy and chocolate products.