Nation's Giant Hamburgers Announces New Seasonal Pies

Nation’s Giant Hamburgers, the popular Northern California fast casual concept serving all day breakfast, burgers, and homemade pies for over seven decades, announces new seasonal pies, available for a limited time.

Cherry Pie

The Cherry Pie features a double crust pie with a sweet cherry filling. The Cherry Pie is available as a whole pie for $18.30; as a half pie for $11.25; and by the slice for $6.85. Available for the month of July.

Strawberries

Guests can enjoy Nation’s fresh strawberry desserts three different ways, available now through Labor Day:

The Strawberry Cheesecake Pie features a classic cheesecake made with real Philadelphia Cream Cheese in a hand pressed graham cracker crust, topped with freshly sliced strawberries and Nation’s specialty strawberry glaze. The Strawberry Cheesecake Pie is available as a whole pie for $22.85; as a half pie for $14; and by the slice for $8.40. Available now through Labor Day.

Additionally, guests can choose from a Strawberry Pie or Strawberry Tart made with fresh California strawberries in a homemade crust topped with a sweet glaze. The Strawberry Pie is available as a whole for $26.15, and the Strawberry Tart is available for $7.95.

Nation’s is known for their homemade pies available year round. In fact, in 2022 alone, Nation’s served over one million pies featuring fresh California produce, dairy and chocolate products.