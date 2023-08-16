Nation’s Giant Hamburgers Announces Pumpkin Pie Shake

Nation’s Giant Hamburgers announced the new Pumpkin Pie Shake, available for a limited time. The seasonal dessert will be available from Tuesday, September 5 through Thursday, November 30th.

The Pumpkin Pie Shake is available as a 16oz only shake for $4.95 at all Nation’s Giant Hamburgers locations. The dessert is made with their famous vanilla milkshake with a slice of homemade pumpkin pie blended in it to create the perfect bite.

“We are joining the seasonal pumpkin craze in our own Nation’s style,” says Nation’s Giant Hamburgers President Michelle Bythewood. “Pie shakes have long been a secret item on our menu, beloved by our regulars, but this is the first time one has ever made it to the official menu. Our pumpkin pie is made with true pumpkin ingredients and a homemade flaky crust. The bites of pie and flakes of crust in each bite make this dessert uniquely craveable.”

She adds, “Fall is almost upon us, but the weather in most parts of the country says otherwise, so our ice-cold milkshake is the perfect way to stay cool while enjoying the most popular flavor of the season.”

Nation’s Giant Hamburgers is known for their homemade pies, available year-round. In fact, in 2022 alone, Nation’s served over one million pies featuring fresh California produce, dairy and chocolate products.