Nation's Giant Hamburgers Offers New Seasonal Pies

Nation’s Giant Hamburgers, the popular Northern California fast casual concept serving all day breakfast, burgers, and homemade pies for over seven decades, announces new seasonal pies, available for a limited time.

The Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie and Pumpkin Crème Pie will be available October through the end of December at all Nation's restaurants.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie

Classic cheesecake made with real Philadelphia Cream Cheese and Libby pumpkin, in a hand-pressed graham cracker crust.

Pumpkin Crème Pie

Nation's Giant Hamburgers classic pumpkin pie in a flaky pie crust with a whipped topping.

Nation’s Giant Hamburgers is known for their homemade pies, available year-round. In fact, in 2022 alone, Nation’s served over one million pies featuring fresh California produce, dairy and chocolate products.