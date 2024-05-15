Nation’s, a fast-casual restaurant chain with more than seven decades serving northern California, has relocated its corporate headquarters to Garland and its first restaurant opens today in Frisco.

The Frisco location at 3311 Preston Rd., will be operated by the company’s first-ever franchisee. The second location will open at the end of May in Arlington, 4180 S Cooper St., and features the company’s first ever online order drive-through as part of operations. Nation’s plans to open 30 franchised locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth area over the next five years. The next three locations will be in Sachse, Denton and Mesquite.

The company experienced its best results in 2023 and having met its financial goals, decided now was the time to move onto the next challenge – expansion.

“Everyone knows the Dallas/Fort Worth area is the hottest metro area for growth, but we found a home here, our leadership team has moved here with their families, and we are committed to this community and the exciting growth of our company,” says Grant Power, owner and chairman of Nation’s.

Nation’s is a family-owned restaurant chain that started as a hot dog stand in 1952. While hot dogs and chili dogs are still on the menu, they have diversified with a unique mix of made-to-order giant burgers (so big it takes three hands to eat them), sandwiches and breakfast served all day. But the biggest differentiator is their more than 20 flavors of pies made daily from scratch. The pies are such a hit, they represent 25 percent of company sales.

“We’re positioned and designed for growth and we’re ready to live up to our name and expand nationwide,” Power adds. “We have bold goals and want to help entrepreneurs have a share of the American dream to own a business.”

The company has owned all of its 29 locations over its 72-year history, but recently made the leap to start franchising locations outside of California. The first-ever franchisee, Tommy Coker, moved his family to Texas to open the Frisco location. He plans to open more over the coming months.

Nation’s is something we grew up on and it’s always been a place families to go to be together,” says Coker. “When this opportunity came up, this is where we decided to invest because of the passion we have for the brand.”

Power says Nation’s is a “destination” restaurant that has capitalized on being a social gathering spot for families.

“We’re not ‘fast food,’ we offer a different type of food experience with an incredibly diversified menu,” he says.

In the 15 years since he took over ownership of the company, Power has doubled its sales. Each store brings in approximately $2.3 million dollars in revenue, establishing them as an industry leader in the fast-casual dining space.