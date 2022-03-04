Native Foods Adds Bánh-Mì Sandwich for Limited Time

Native Foods, the vegan fast-casual brand serving plant-based goodness, announces their next Limited Time Offer of 2022 – a Bánh-Mì Sandwich.

The Bánh Mì sandwich is inspired by traditional Vietnamese flavors, with bánh mì-style seitan, pickled jalapeños, pickled carrots, pickled jicama, finished with sriracha aioli and fresh cilantro on a toasted baguette.

This sandwich comes with a side and is priced at $13.75 and is available March 11-25, 2022 at all Native Foods locations.

What began as an idea in 1994 has now become a mouth-watering, nation-wide movement. Native Foods was founded on the premise that tasty meals and natural plant-based ingredients should go hand-in-hand and that environmental sustainability and animal welfare need to be an important element of the brand’s mission.

The menu offers taste-tempting dishes at reasonable prices, bringing vegan, flexitarian and plant-curious guests familiar comfort foods–all without the use of any animal products. All of Native Foods’ menu items are made-from-scratch with environmentally sustainable ingredients, non-GMO and sourced from local producers whenever possible.