    Native Foods Adds Bánh-Mì Sandwich for Limited Time

    Industry News | March 4, 2022
    Native Foods' Bánh-Mì Sandwich.
    The item will be available March 11-25.

    Native Foods, the vegan fast-casual brand serving plant-based goodness, announces their next Limited Time Offer of 2022 – a Bánh-Mì Sandwich. 

    The Bánh Mì sandwich is inspired by traditional Vietnamese flavors, with bánh mì-style seitan, pickled jalapeños, pickled carrots, pickled jicama, finished with sriracha aioli and fresh cilantro on a toasted baguette. 

    This sandwich comes with a side and is priced at $13.75 and is available March 11-25, 2022 at all Native Foods locations.

    What began as an idea in 1994 has now become a mouth-watering, nation-wide movement. Native Foods was founded on the premise that tasty meals and natural plant-based ingredients should go hand-in-hand and that environmental sustainability and animal welfare need to be an important element of the brand’s mission.

    The menu offers taste-tempting dishes at reasonable prices, bringing vegan, flexitarian and plant-curious guests familiar comfort foods–all without the use of any animal products. All of Native Foods’ menu items are made-from-scratch with environmentally sustainable ingredients,  non-GMO and sourced from local producers whenever possible.  

