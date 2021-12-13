Native Foods Announce List of Holiday Offerings

Native Foods, the vegan fast-casual brand serving plant-based goodness, has holidays covered this year. With a take-home vegan Original Wellington, their Bringing Back Goodness program, and holiday Gift Card Stocking Stuffers, Native Foods is bringing plant-based joy to their communities in California, Colorado, and Illinois.



Take Home Wellington - Shipping Available

This year, Native Foods has everyone’s plant-based guests covered for holiday dinner. Their Original Wellington is back for a limited time, and perfect for the holiday table. Made with buttery puff pastry, steak-style seitan, kale, herbed yams, herbed mushrooms, caramelized onion and orange compote, cranberry shallot stuffing, mushroom shallot gravy, the Original Wellington is sold frozen for easy at-home baking.



For those who don’t live near a Native Foods restaurant, Native Foods has partnered with Tastes of Chicago to ship their Wellingtons anywhere in the country. Wellingtons are shipped frozen and vacuum-packed on dry ice so they’ll get to you in perfect quality.

Serves 4-5, $40 from Native Foods; $74.99 shipped.



Bringing Back Goodness Program: The Reuben Sandwich

Native Foods’ popular Bringing Back Goodness program brings back popular menu favorites from Native Foods’ menus past and raises money for a good cause. This month, Native Foods presents The Reuben Sandwich. The Reuben comes with corned beef-style seitan, sauerkraut, plant-based horseradish cheese, thousand island dressing, pickle chips, toasted rye bread, and a side of the guest's choosing.



The “Goodness” part: for every Reuben sold, Native Foods will donate $1 to Friends of Animals, an organization that has been working to free animals from cruelty and institutionalized exploitation around the world since 1957. To date, Native Foods has raised over $4,000 for the organization.



The Reuben is $13.50, and is available now through December 24, 2021.



Gift Card Stocking Stuffers

Give the gift of Native this holiday season: Native Foods gift cards are good for friends and family members and good for the planet, too! With a Native Foods gift card, guests can give down-to-earth delicious treats that don’t just taste great, but are great for the environment too. For every $50 Gift Card Purchased, receive a $10 Bonus Gift Card. Physical gift cards available in each location; digital cards available online.



What began as an idea in 1994 has now become a mouth-watering, nationwide movement. Native Foods was founded on the premise that tasty meals and natural plant-based ingredients should go hand-in-hand and that environmental sustainability and animal welfare need to be an important element of our mission.

NATIVE FOODS LOCATIONS:

Native Foods has locations in Chicago, Denver, Boulder, Los Angeles, Orange County, Palm Springs, and San Diego--with more locations coming (opening in Lone Tree, CO early 2022)!