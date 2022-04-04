Native Foods Announces Easter Offerings

Native Foods, the vegan fast-casual brand serving plant-based goodness, has Easter covered this year. With their take-home vegan Original Wellington (available in most restaurants and shipped nationwide), and local catering menu, Native Foods is bringing plant-based joy to their communities in California, Colorado, and Illinois.



Take Home Wellington - Shipping Available

This year, Native Foods has everyone’s plant-based guests covered for Easter holiday dinner. Their Original Wellington is back in store for a limited time, and perfect for the Easter table. Made with buttery puff pastry, steak-style seitan, kale, herbed yams, herbed mushrooms, caramelized onion and orange compote, cranberry shallot stuffing, mushroom shallot gravy, the Original Wellington is sold frozen for easy at-home baking.

For those who don’t live near a Native Foods restaurant, Native Foods has partnered with Tastes of Chicago to ship their Wellingtons anywhere in the country. Wellingtons are shipped frozen and vacuum-packed on dry ice so they’ll get to you in perfect quality.

Serves 4-5, $30 from Native Foods; $79.99 shipped.

Local Catering

No matter the dietary preferences of your group, you can’t go wrong with Native Foods. Their catering spread makes it easy and convenient to serve guests delectable plant-based goodness. Set a vegan table this Easter Holiday with Native Food’s Original Wellington as well as their vegan dessert options. On the sweeter side, choose from their Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter ($35.00); 12 large, chewy chocolate chip cookies or Soft-baked Oatmeal Cookie Sandwiches ($35.00); 6 large sandwiches filled with whipped vanilla crème. Catering items require 24-hour advanced notice. Get started by checking their vegan catering menu now.