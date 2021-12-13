    Native Foods Announces List of Holiday Offerings

    Industry News | December 13, 2021
    Native Foods holiday menu items.
    Native Foods
    The chain has seven stores in Illinois, Colorado, and California.

    Native Foods, the vegan fast-casual brand serving plant-based goodness, has holidays covered this year.  With a take-home vegan Original Wellington, their Bringing Back Goodness program, and holiday Gift Card Stocking Stuffers, Native Foods is bringing plant-based joy to their communities in California, Colorado, and Illinois.

    Take Home Wellington - Shipping Available
    This year, Native Foods has everyone’s plant-based guests covered for holiday dinner. Their Original Wellington is back for a limited time, and perfect for the holiday table. Made with buttery puff pastry, steak-style seitan, kale, herbed yams, herbed mushrooms, caramelized onion and orange compote, cranberry shallot stuffing, mushroom shallot gravy, the Original Wellington is sold frozen for easy at-home baking.

    For those who don’t live near a Native Foods restaurant, Native Foods has partnered with Tastes of Chicago to ship their Wellingtons anywhere in the country. Wellingtons are shipped frozen and vacuum-packed on dry ice so they’ll get to you in perfect quality.

    Serves 4-5, $40 from Native Foods; $74.99 shipped.

    Bringing Back Goodness Program: The Reuben Sandwich
    Native Foods’ popular Bringing Back Goodness program brings back popular menu favorites from Native Foods’ menus past and raises money for a good cause. This month, Native Foods presents The Reuben Sandwich. The Reuben comes with corned beef-style seitan, sauerkraut, plant-based horseradish cheese, thousand island dressing, pickle chips, toasted rye bread, and a side of the guest's choosing.

    The “Goodness” part: for every Reuben sold, Native Foods will donate $1 to Friends of Animals, an organization that has been working to free animals from cruelty and institutionalized exploitation around the world since 1957. To date, Native Foods has raised over $4,000 for the organization.

    The Reuben is $13.50, and is available now through December 24, 2021.

    Gift Card Stocking Stuffers
    Give the gift of Native this holiday season: Native Foods gift cards are good for friends and family members and good for the planet, too! With a Native Foods gift card, guests can give down-to-earth delicious treats that don’t just taste great, but are great for the environment too. For every $50 Gift Card Purchased, receive a $10 Bonus Gift Card. Physical gift cards available in each location; digital cards available online.

    What began as an idea in 1994 has now become a mouth-watering, nationwide movement. Native Foods was founded on the premise that tasty meals and natural plant-based ingredients should go hand-in-hand and that environmental sustainability and animal welfare need to be an important element of our mission.

    NATIVE FOODS LOCATIONS:
    Native Foods has locations in Chicago, Denver, Boulder, Los Angeles, Orange County, Palm Springs, and San Diego--with more locations coming (opening in Lone Tree, CO early 2022)!

