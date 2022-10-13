Native Foods Announces Six Seasonal Items

Native Foods, the vegan fast-casual brand with a chef-crafted, 100% plant-based menu, announces the addition of six exciting new seasonal items, including two brand new breakfast sandwiches, now available at all Native Foods locations except Boulder, CO. The seasonal Fall/ Winter menu focuses on feel-good comfort foods, complete Fall Menu details are below.

INTRODUCING BREAKFAST: NATIVE FOODS STYLE

The two new breakfast sandwiches are a first for Native Foods, and a testament to the brand’s mission to constantly create innovative menu items. Both breakfast sandwiches include classic elements like egg and sausage, but this time, they’re made with plant-based ingredients.

These handheld sandwiches were crafted with the on-the-go breakfast eater in mind. Pick from their Sweet and Savory Breakfast Sandwich, featuring a plant-based sausage patty, plant-based egg and cheddar, and plant-based maple butter, or their Fully Loaded Breakfast Sandwich with a plant-based sausage patty, plant-based egg, plant-based bacon, plant-based provolone, arugula and creamy chipotle sauce. Breakfast sandwiches at Native Foods will be available all day. See local store information for hours.

The menu at Native Foods, rotated seasonally, is rooted in themes that accentuate the brand’s creative and innovative approach to vegan cuisine, and this season’s Fall Menu is no exception. The Fall Menu draws its inspiration from classic comfort food dishes, like mashed potatoes, mac ‘n’ cheese, and grilled cheese among others. Executive Chef Chris Bertke has developed new creations using fresh and seasonal vegetables.

Says Bertke, “We wanted to provide guests with hearty, healthy options for the colder months. As the seasons change, our menu at Native Foods also changes, and we love that our new Fall/ Winter Menu highlights seasonal foods like tomato bisque and pumpkin cheesecake.” Bertke adds, “Launching this Fall Menu is exciting for us because there truly is something for everyone!”

New Fall Menu:

Pesto Grilled Cheese with Tomato Bisque

Homemade basil almond pesto, plant-based provolone, and plant-based cheddar on toasted sourdough with a bowl of creamy tomato bisque featuring plant-based sour cream and basil

Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese Bowl

Crispy Buffalo chicken, mac ‘n’ cheese, plant- based bacon, celery and green onion with a ranch and Buffalo drizzle

Almost Famous Bowl

Crispy chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, plant-based cheddar and roasted corn topped with gravy and green onion

Fully Loaded Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast sausage patty, plant-based bacon, plant-based egg, plant-based provolone and arugula with creamy chipotle sauce on a toasted English muffin

Sweet and Savory Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast sausage patty, plant-based egg, plant-based cheddar and plant-based maple butter on a toasted English muffin

Pumpkin Cheesecake Parfait

Pumpkin crème and cheesecake crème over gingersnap cookie crumbles

WHEN & WHERE

October 12, 2022 through February 2023

All Native Foods locations, excluding Boulder, CO.