Native Foods Announces Tuna Melt as Chef's Special for June

Native Foods, the vegan fast-casual brand serving plant-based goodness, announces their next Chef’s Special of 2022 – the Tuna Melt.

Another ingenious Native Foods creation, the Tuna Melt is inspired by the classic melty Tuna and Cheese sandwich, but this one is made from chopped chickpeas. Using whole plants, Native Foods creates a “tuna meat” by combining plant textures and flavors, and a distinct “seafood” flavor with the addition of nori, for an innovative and original sandwich.

The ingredients include chickpea ‘tuna’ salad with nori, red onion, celery, and vegan mayo with plant-based cheddar cheese, tomato, and lettuce all on toasted sourdough bread.

This sandwich comes with a choice of side, such as seasoned fries or a premium side like their new and improved plant-based mac and cheese (an additional $1.50). The Tuna Melt is priced at $12.50 and it is available throughout the whole month of June at all Native Foods locations.

Keep an eye out for their next month’s Chef’s Special launching July 1st.