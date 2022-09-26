Native Foods' Chef Special for October is the Birria Quesadilla

Native Foods, the vegan fast-casual brand serving plant-based goodness, announces their next Chef’s Special of 2022 – the Birria Quesadilla

The Birria Quesadilla features plant-based birria beef and plant-based cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. It comes with a rich and flavorful birria consommé with fresh onion and cilantro for dipping. The tortilla is brushed with the consommé before it gets tossed on the griddle for extra flavor.

The Birria Quesadilla comes with a side such as steamed kale with lemon or a premium side like their new garlic parm fries (an additional $1.50). The Birria Quesadilla is available throughout the whole month of October at all Native Foods locations.

Keep an eye out for their Fall Menu launching mid October as well as the next month’s Chef’s Special launching November 1st.

What began as an idea in 1994 has now become a mouth-watering, nation-wide movement. Native Foods was founded on the premise that tasty meals and natural plant-based ingredients should go hand-in-hand and that environmental sustainability and animal welfare need to be an important element of the brand’s mission.

The menu offers taste-tempting dishes at reasonable prices, bringing vegan, flexitarian and plant-curious guests familiar comfort foods–all without the use of any animal products. All of Native Foods’ menu items are made-from-scratch with environmentally sustainable ingredients, non-GMO and sourced from local producers whenever possible.