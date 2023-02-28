Native Foods' Chef's Special in March is the Cubano Sandwich

Native Foods, the vegan, fast casual brand offering a plant-based menu of made-from-scratch dishes to 12 locations across the country, will launch a special menu item this March 2023. Starting March 1, 2023, the Cubano Sandwich will be available at all Native Foods locations until April 1, 2023.

The Cubano Sandwich features plant-based pulled pork, housemade tofu ham, plant-based provolone cheese, whole grain dijon mustard, pickle slices, and plant-based mayo on a toasted and pressed baguette. Available March 1 through March 31, this sandwich is the brand’s vegan take on the classic Cuban, a flavor profile plant-based diners don’t often get to enjoy.

The Cubano Sandwich comes with a side such as loaded baked potato salad or a premium side like their mac and cheese or their homemade soup (an additional $1.50). This sandwich is available throughout the whole month of March at all Native Foods locations.

Next month’s Chef’s Special will launch on April 1, 2023.