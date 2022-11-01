Native Foods' Chef's Special in November is Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich

Native Foods, the vegan fast-casual brand serving plant-based goodness, announces their next Chef’s Special of 2022 – the Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich. This limited time offer coincides with the celebration of National Vegan Day on November 1, 2022.

The Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich ($14.95) features plant-based roasted turkey slices, pickled cranberries, sweet potato fries and homestyle gravy on a toasted baguette.

The Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich comes with a side such as steamed kale with lemon or a premium side like their mac and cheese or their new tomato bisque (an additional $1.50). In the spirit of the Thanksgiving holiday, add on their new Pumpkin Cheesecake Parfait featuring pumpkin creme, cheesecake creme, and gingersnap cookie crumbles ($6.50). The Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich is available throughout the whole month of November at all Native Foods locations.

Keep an eye out for their next month’s Chef’s Special launching December 1st.

National Vegan Day with Native Foods

Celebrate National Vegan Day this November 1, 2022 with Native Foods by enjoying their timely Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich Chef’s Special, available all month long. Ordering any Native Foods menu item compared to an all beef or poultry menu item makes a difference in supporting the movement to decrease your carbon footprint. Eating one Native Foods plant-based patty instead of a beef patty is the equivalent to saving 10 miles worth of gas in your car. Eating less animal-based proteins is not only beneficial to your health, but it also benefits the environment. By eating a Native Foods plant-based patty instead of a beef patty, you are saving more than 5 bathtubs, 10 showers, or 131 toilet flushes worth of water (210 gallons).

Says Executive Chef Chris Bertke, “I myself have been vegan for nearly 30 years. The current food system is not sustainable, and I believe our responsibility as humans is to come up with recipes that are just as delicious and plant-based.”

Guests can also celebrate National Vegan Day by signing up for Native Foods loyalty program. First time registrants receive a $10 off coupon after their first initial visit.