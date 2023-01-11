Native Foods' First Chef's Special of 2023 is the Italian Beef Sandwich

Native Foods, the vegan fast-casual brand serving plant-based goodness, announces their first Chef’s Special of 2023 – the Italian Beef Sandwich. Additionally, Native Foods will celebrate ‘Veganuary’ throughout the month of January, promoting vegan food choices. Complete details are below.

The Italian Beef Sandwich ($14.50) features plant-based roast beef, giardiniera (a medley of pickled vegetables), and au jus on a toasted baguette with a side of choice.

Available January 1 through January 31.

The Italian Beef Sandwich comes with a side such as seasoned fries or a premium side like their mac and cheese or their new tomato bisque (an additional $1.50). This sandwich is available throughout the whole month of January at all Native Foods locations.

Next month’s Chef’s Special will launch on February 1, 2023.

CELEBRATE ‘VEGANUARY’ WITH NATIVE FOODS

Throughout the whole month of January, Native Foods invites vegans and non-vegans to join them in celebrating Veganuary, an annual challenge during the month of January to promote and educate about veganism by encouraging people to follow a vegan lifestyle. Guests can participate in Veganuary by trying any Native Foods menu item. Whether customers are new to Native Foods or returning fans, the brand’s loyalty program invites guests to engage in their Veganuary promotion by tracking their visits. When a loyalty guest visits Native Foods three times or more during the month of January, they will receive $5 off of their meal. Visits can be tracked through Native Foods rewards program.