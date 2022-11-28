Native Foods' Last Chef's Special of 2022 is a Doughnut Chicken Sandwich

Native Foods, the vegan fast-casual brand serving plant-based goodness, announces their last Chef’s Special of 2022 – the Glazed and Confused. Additionally, Native Foods will offer a timely gift card promotion now through December 31, 2022. Complete details are below.

The Glazed and Confused ($12.95) features a decadent, fresh glazed donut bun, plant-based fried chicken, candied jalapeńo slices and plant-based maple butter. Available December 1 through December 31, this sandwich is the perfect cure to the post-Thanksgiving holiday hangover.

The Glazed and Confused comes with a side such as steamed kale with lemon or a premium side like their mac and cheese or their new tomato bisque (an additional $1.50). This sandwich is available throughout the whole month of December at all Native Foods locations.

The next month’s Chef’s Special will launch just in time for the start of the new year on January 1, 2023.

GIVE THE GIFT OF PLANT-BASED GOODNESS

This holiday season, Native Foods is offering a special promotion on gift cards. Guests have the opportunity to purchase a $50 gift card and receive a free $10 gift card. Gift cards are available digitally on nativefoods.com. This gift card offer is available November 25, 2022 through December 31, 2022.