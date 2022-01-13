Native Foods Launches Limited-Time French Dip

Native Foods, the vegan fast-casual brand serving plant-based goodness, announces their first Limited Time Offer of 2022 - The French Dip.



This 100% plant-based French Dip features roast-beef style seitan, plant-based smoked provolone cheese and a from-scratch horseradish aioli–all served on a toasted baguette and with au jus for dipping.

The French Dip is priced at $13.95 and is available January 14-28, 2022 at all Native Foods locations.

Like all burgers and sandwiches at Native Foods, The French Dip includes a regular side like seasoned fries, sweet potato fries, steamed kale, or a side salad – all of which are gluten free.

Upcoming Limited Time Offers:

February: Katsu Curry

March: Banh Mi Sandwich

What began as an idea in 1994 has now become a mouth-watering, nation-wide movement. Native Foods was founded on the premise that tasty meals and natural plant-based ingredients should go hand-in-hand and that environmental sustainability and animal welfare need to be an important element of the brand’s mission.

The menu offers taste-tempting dishes at reasonable prices, bringing vegan, flexitarian and plant-curious guests familiar comfort foods–all without the use of any animal products. All of Native Foods’ menu items are made-from-scratch with environmentally sustainable ingredients, non-GMO and sourced from local producers whenever possible.