Native Foods Launches Spring Menu

Native Foods, the vegan fast-casual brand serving plant-based goodness, announces some new updates to their menu with the launch of their Spring Menu, now available at all Native Foods locations.

The menu at Native Foods, rotated seasonally, is rooted in themes that accentuate the brand’s creative and innovative approach to vegan cuisine, and this Spring’s menu is no exception. The Spring Menu draws its inspiration from the bold colors of springtime. Newly appointed Executive Chef Chris Bertke has developed new creations using the freshest ingredients just as colorful as Spring.

Says Bertke, “It's unique for us to have a menu that changes as the seasons change because most fast-casual restaurant concepts lack that elevated aspect to their menu. The Spring menu’s theme, bold colors, offers customers the opportunity to enjoy holistic vegan options through July 13.”

Each new dish added to Native Foods’ Spring menu consists of fresh and colorful vegetables (or fruit in the case of dessert), and the thoughtful new recipes incorporate bright spring inspiration into every bite.