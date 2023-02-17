Native Foods Launches Spring Menu

Native Foods launched its Spring menu on February 16, 2023, available at all Native Foods locations until mid June 2023. Originally from Palm Springs, CA, the vegan fast casual brand reaches 11 locations across the country, offering a plant-based, taste-tempting menu of made-from-scratch dishes at reasonable prices.

The menu at Native Foods, rotated seasonally, is rooted in themes that accentuate the brand’s creative and innovative approach to vegan cuisine, and this new Spring menu brings flavors from various classic comfort foods, but this time with a vegan twist.

Native Foods’ Executive Chef, Chris Bertke, developed these five menu items with the freshest ingredients.

Says Bertke, “We are thrilled to finally announce that we have crafted a vegan version of the popular barbecue-flavored pork sandwich, but this time with veggies. We call it the VeggRib. Our Spring 2023 menu has items for everyone, and I’m especially excited to hear what people think about our New Orleans style Beignets.”

Each new dish added to Native Foods’ Spring menu consists of fresh and colorful vegetables.

Complete Spring Menu details are below.

New Spring Menu:

The VeggRib—Housemade plant-based riblet with bbq sauce, onion, and pickle slices served on a toasted baguette

Italian Cold Cut Sandwich—Plant-based pepperoni, plant-based smoked ham, plant-based peppered turkey, tomato, lettuce, red onion, pickle slices and plant-based mayo on a toasted baguette

Loaded Baked Potato Salad—Potatoes, plant-based bacon bits, plant-based shredded cheddar, green onion, and celery in a mayo-based dressing

Loaded Baked Potato Soup—Creamy potato soup, plant-based bacon bits, plant-based shredded cheddar and green onion

Beignets—New Orleans-style and made fresh to order plant-based donut bites, powdered sugar, plant-based chocolate sauce (for dipping... or drenching, no judgment here)

The Glazed and Confused Returns

Back by popular demand, the Glazed and Confused sandwich has made its return to Native Foods’ menu. The December 2022 Chef’s Special has been put back on the menu for the coming Spring season for Native Foods fans to enjoy.

Fans will also be glad to know that when Native Foods rolled out their Winter 2022/2023 menu, featuring seven new menu items, two menu items in particular received positive feedback. Native Foods is excited to announce that the Almost Famous Bowl and the Breakfast Sandwiches will stay on the menu into Summer 2023.

See below for complete menu item descriptions:

Glazed and Confused

Fresh glazed donut bun, plant-based fried chicken, candied jalapeńo slices and plant-based maple butter

Almost Famous Bowl

Crispy plant-based chicken, garlic mashed potato, plant-based cheddar, and roasted corn topped with gravy and green onion

Fully Loaded Breakfast Sandwich

Plant-based breakfast sausage patty, plant-based bacon, plant-based egg, plant-based provolone and arugula with creamy chipotle sauce on a toasted English muffin

Sweet and Savory Breakfast Sandwich

Plant-based breakfast sausage patty, plant-based egg, and plant-based cheddar with plant-based maple butter on a toasted English muffin

WHEN

Spring Menu: February 16, 2023 - Mid June, 2023

WHERE

All Native Foods locations.