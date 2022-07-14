Native Foods Launches Summer Menu

Native Foods, the vegan fast-casual brand serving plant-based goodness, announces some exciting new updates to their menu with the launch of their Summer Menu, now available at all Native Foods locations.

The menu at Native Foods, rotated seasonally, is rooted in themes that accentuate the brand’s creative and innovative approach to vegan cuisine, and this summer’s menu is no exception. The Summer Menu draws its inspiration from backyard summer BBQs, picnics, and street fairs. Newly appointed Executive Chef Chris Bertke has developed new creations using the freshest ingredients.

Says Bertke, “We wanted to give guests a choice of easy, summer menu options that they can conveniently take with them on the go – whether that’s to the beach or to the park. We’re excited to launch this summer menu because there truly is something for everyone!”

Each new dish added to Native Foods’ Summer Menu consists of fresh and colorful vegetables (or fruit in the case of dessert). Inspiring guests to get outside and enjoy the summer months, the new Summer Menu features an Elote Dip Appetizer, Rainbow Salad, Backyard BBQ Bowl, Cool Chick Sandwich, BBQ Pork Street Tacos, and a Key Lime Cheesecake Parfait.

Complete Summer Menu details are below.

New Summer Menu:

﻿﻿Elote Dip

Roasted corn, creamy chili lime sauce, cilantro, plant-based cotija cheese, and tortilla chips

Rainbow Salad

Plant-based bacon, plant-based cheddar, peas, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, lettuce, and green goddess dressing (also available as a wrap)

﻿﻿Backyard BBQ Bowl

Choice of plant-based BBQ pork or crispy BBQ cauliflower, mac and cheese, Southern coleslaw, and braised kale

﻿﻿BBQ Pork Street Tacos

Plant-based BBQ pork, onion, cilantro, plant-based cotija cheese, and green goddess dressing all on a corn tortilla (comes with side)

Cool Chick Sandwich

Plant-based chicken salad with celery, onion, parsley, mayo, plant-based bacon, and lettuce all on sourdough bread (comes with side)

﻿﻿Key Lime Cheesecake Parfait

Key lime creme, plant-based cheesecake filling, oatmeal cookie crumbles, and lime wedge

Additionally, Native Foods is bringing back their most successful Chef’s Special of 2022 – the Munchwrap Supreme until mid-October. ﻿﻿The Munchwrap Supreme includes plant-based taco meat, plant-based cheese sauce, avocado, pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce, corn tortilla, and lettuce on a flour tortilla﻿. This menu item is not seasonal and will be available all year round. They have also added Garlic Parmesan Fries as a choice of side (permanent addition), and they now offer a Grilled Cheese Sandwich on the Kid’s Menu (permanent addition).