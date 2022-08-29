    Native Foods' Next Chef's Special is the Basic B(urger)

    Industry News | August 29, 2022
    Basic Burger from Native Foods.
    Native Foods
    It will be on menus throughout September.

    Native Foods, the vegan fast-casual brand serving plant-based goodness, announces their next Chef’s Special of 2022 – the Basic B(urger).

    Another Native Foods creation, the Basic B(urger) is influenced by the classic American burger, but this one is made with plant-based beef. The Basic B(urger), a combo meal with a choice of side, is a great value meal ($10.95), especially at a time when guests may be conscious of their spending. Want to un-basic your B? Guests may add on plant-based bacon, plant-based cheese, or avocado. 

    The ingredients include a plant-based burger patty, red onion, tomato, lettuce, pickles, mayo, and a toasted hamburger bun.

    The burger comes with a choice of side, such as steamed kale with lemon or a premium side like their new garlic parm fries (an additional $1.50). The Basic Burger is available throughout the whole month of September at all Native Foods locations.

    Keep an eye out for their next month’s Chef’s Special launching October 1st.

