Native Foods' Next Chef's Special is the Basic B(urger)

Native Foods, the vegan fast-casual brand serving plant-based goodness, announces their next Chef’s Special of 2022 – the Basic B(urger).

Another Native Foods creation, the Basic B(urger) is influenced by the classic American burger, but this one is made with plant-based beef. The Basic B(urger), a combo meal with a choice of side, is a great value meal ($10.95), especially at a time when guests may be conscious of their spending. Want to un-basic your B? Guests may add on plant-based bacon, plant-based cheese, or avocado.

The ingredients include a plant-based burger patty, red onion, tomato, lettuce, pickles, mayo, and a toasted hamburger bun.

The burger comes with a choice of side, such as steamed kale with lemon or a premium side like their new garlic parm fries (an additional $1.50). The Basic Burger is available throughout the whole month of September at all Native Foods locations.

Keep an eye out for their next month’s Chef’s Special launching October 1st.