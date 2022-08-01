    Native Foods' Next Chef's Special: the Chimichurri Steak Bowl

    Industry News | August 1, 2022
    Native Foods Chimichurri Steak Bowl.
    Native Foods
    It's influenced by South American cuisine.

    Native Foods, the vegan fast-casual brand serving plant-based goodness, announces their next Chef’s Special of 2022 – the Chimichurri Steak Bowl.

    Another inspired Native Foods creation, the Chimichurri Steak Bowl is influenced by South American Cuisine, but this one is made with plant-based beef tips.

    The ingredients include plant-based beef tips in house-made chimichurri sauce, fried plantains, corn relish, and green goddess dressing on quinoa brown rice pilaf.

    This bowl comes with a choice of side, such as steamed kale with lemon or a premium side like their new garlic parm fries (an additional $1.50). The Chimichurri Steak Bowl is available throughout the whole month of August at all Native Foods locations.

    Keep an eye out for their next month’s Chef’s Special launching September 1st!

