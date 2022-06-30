Native Foods' Next Chef's Special is the Fried Green Tomato BLT

Native Foods, the vegan fast-casual brand serving plant-based goodness, announces their next Chef’s Special of 2022—the Fried Green Tomato BLT.

Another inspired Native Foods creation, the Fried Green Tomato BLT is influenced by the classic BLT, but this one is made with plant-based bacon. Native Foods has elevated the classic BLT by taking inspiration from Southern cuisine and their traditional summertime fried green tomato treat.

The ingredients include fried green tomatoes, plant-based bacon, tomato, lettuce, and a housemade plant-based remoulade on toasted sourdough bread.

This sandwich comes with a choice of side, such as seasoned fries or a premium side like their new and improved plant-based mac and cheese (an additional $1.50). The Fried Green Tomato BLT is available throughout the whole month of July at all Native Foods locations.

Keep an eye out for their next month’s Chef’s Special launching August 1st as well as their new Summer Menu debuting mid-July.

What began as an idea in 1994 has now become a mouth-watering, nation-wide movement. Native Foods was founded on the premise that tasty meals and natural plant-based ingredients should go hand-in-hand and that environmental sustainability and animal welfare need to be an important element of the brand’s mission.

The menu offers taste-tempting dishes at reasonable prices, bringing vegan, flexitarian and plant-curious guests familiar comfort foods–all without the use of any animal products. All of Native Foods’ menu items are made-from-scratch with environmentally sustainable ingredients, non-GMO and sourced from local producers whenever possible.