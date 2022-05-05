Native Foods Offers Beef n Bettah Sandwich

Native Foods, the vegan fast-casual brand serving plant-based goodness, announces their next Limited Time Offer of 2022 – the Beef n Bettah Sandwich.

Another Chef Chris creation, the classic Beef N Cheddar has now been elevated to vegan status as the Beef n Bettah Sandwich by giving it a more complex flavor profile. Adding ingredients like a plant-based horseradish aioli for a little bite, caramelized onions for a little sweetness, and pepperoncini for a little heat all come together to make a sandwich you don’t want to miss.

The ingredients include roast beef style seitan slices, vegan cheddar cheese sauce, plant-based horseradish aioli, caramelized onions, and pepperoncini all on a toasted pretzel bun.

This sandwich comes with a side of your choice, such as seasoned fries or a premium side of their new and improved mac and cheese (an additional $1.50). The Beef n Bettah is priced at $13.75 and it is available throughout the whole month of May at all Native Foods locations.

Keep an eye out for their next month’s Chef’s Special launching June 1st.

What began as an idea in 1994 has now become a mouth-watering, nation-wide movement. Native Foods was founded on the premise that tasty meals and natural plant-based ingredients should go hand-in-hand and that environmental sustainability and animal welfare need to be an important element of the brand’s mission.

The menu offers taste-tempting dishes at reasonable prices, bringing vegan, flexitarian and plant-curious guests familiar comfort foods–all without the use of any animal products. All of Native Foods’ menu items are made-from-scratch with environmentally sustainable ingredients, non-GMO and sourced from local producers whenever possible.