Native Foods Offers Special Deal for its TiNDLE Products

Native Foods, the vegan, fast casual brand offering a plant-based menu of made-from-scratch dishes to 11 locations across the country, has announced a promotion with TiNDLE at all locations. TiNDLE’s flagship product is a ‘ridiculously good’ plant-based chicken crafted with non-GMO ingredients and uniquely made with chefs, for chefs. Complete details on the collaboration and Native Foods’ May Chef’s Special are below.

INTRODUCING TINDLE TUESDAYS

Every Tuesday during the month of May, beginning May 2, Native Foods’ TiNDLE Tuesday, a play on Taco Tuesday, will have all sandwich combos made with TiNDLE chicken available to all guests at a discounted price of $9.95, which includes a side. This special features Native Foods crowd favorites such as The Nashville Hot, Chicken Run Ranch, The Glazed and Confused, Buffalo Chicken Run Ranch, and The Chicken Bacon Avocado Club.

Says Sandra Thum, Native Foods’ Director of Marketing, “We’ve been fans of TiNDLE for a while now and believe that they’re the makers of THE best plant-based chicken on the market. It tastes incredibly realistic, so much so that guests have insisted that it’s real chicken! TiNDLE believes in creating chef-crafted products that are better for you and better for the planet, which perfectly aligns with our own mission and purpose.”

TiNDLE Tuesday Menu Items at Native Foods

Nashville Hot

Spicy fried plant-based chicken in Nashville hot sauce, Southern slaw, pickle chips, plant-based mayo, and a toasted hamburger bun.

Chicken Run Ranch

Crispy plant-based chicken in Buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, tomato, red onions, mixed lettuce, and a whole wheat bun.

Glazed and Confused

Fresh glazed donut bun, crispy plant-based chicken, candied Jalapenos, and plant-based maple butter.

Buffalo Chicken Run Ranch

Crispy plant-based chicken, ranch dressing, tomato, red onions, mixed lettuce, and a whole wheat bun.

Chicken Bacon Avo Club

Crispy plant-based chicken, plant-based bacon, avocado, chipotle sauce, mixed lettuce, tomato, red onions, and toasted hamburger buns.

Native Foods’ May Chef’s Special: The Aloha Bowl

Starting May 1, 2023, Native Foods will feature the Aloha Bowl Chef’s Special until the end of the month.

The Aloha bowl is a unique and lighter bowl perfect for Spring and inspired by Hawaiian cuisine. The bowl includes two plant-based teriyaki spam musubi, Hawaiian macaroni salad, juicy pineapple, and crisp daikon sprouts.