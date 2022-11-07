Native Foods Offers Take-Home Vegan Original Wellington for the Holidays

Native Foods, the vegan fast-casual brand serving plant-based goodness, has holidays covered this year. With a take-home vegan Original Wellington, (available in restaurants and shipped nationwide), and local catering menu, Native Foods is bringing plant-based joy to their communities in California, Colorado, and Illinois.

Take Home Wellington - Shipping Available

This year, Native Foods has everyone’s plant-based guests covered for holiday dinner. Their Original Wellington is back for a limited time, and perfect for the holiday table. It is made with buttery puff pastry, steak-style seitan, kale, herbed yams, herbed mushrooms, caramelized onion and orange compote, and the rest of the feast includes a spread of cranberry shallot stuffing, homestyle gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, and a new green bean casserole. The Original Wellington is sold frozen for easy at-home baking. For ordering ahead of time, guests may pre-order the Original Wellington feast online to be picked up on Wednesday, November 23 at their local Native Foods.

For those who don’t live near a Native Foods restaurant, Native Foods has partnered with Tastes of Chicago to ship their Wellingtons anywhere in the country. Wellingtons are shipped frozen and vacuum-packed on dry ice so they’ll get to you in perfect quality.

Serves 4-5. $40 from Native Foods in-store, shipping available.

Local Catering

No matter the dietary preferences of your group, you can’t go wrong with Native Foods. Their catering spread makes it easy and convenient to serve guests delectable plant-based goodness. Set a vegan table this Thanksgiving Holiday with Native Food’s Original Wellington as well as their other catering options. Choose from their catering menu items like the Orange Cauliflower Tray with crispy orange cauliflower, fried brown rice and carrots, onions, peas, tofu scramble, topped with toasted sesame seeds and scallions (serves 10), or their BBQ Chicken Salad Tray with bbq plant-based chicken, seitan bacon, roasted corn, black beans, jicama, salsa fresca, lettuce, avocado, cilantro, and toasted pepitas with a green goddess dressing (serves 10), or their Small Handheld Platter of 10 half-sandwiches served with potato chips (serves 5-8).

On the sweeter side, choose from their Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter; 12 large, chewy chocolate chip cookies or Soft-baked Oatmeal Cookie Sandwiches; 6 large sandwiches filled with whipped vanilla crème. Catering items require 24-hour advanced notice. Get started by checking their vegan catering menu now.