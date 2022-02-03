Native Foods to Open Third Colorado Location

Native Foods, the vegan fast-casual brand serving plant-based goodness, is set to open their third Colorado location in the fast-growing suburb of Lone Tree for lunch only on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 11 AM in the Lincoln Commons Shopping Center at 9996 Common St. in Lone Tree, Colorado. The restaurant will open for lunch and dinner service later this month.

This location marks the Chicago-based brand’s first new store opening since 2014, and also is the debut of Native Food’s recent brand refresh.

In celebration of the opening, Native Foods has a special community fundraiser planned for opening month. Monday, February 7 and through March 7, $1 from every burger sold will be donated to the Douglas and Elbert County Help and Hope Center, offering support and services for those in need in the Lone Tree Community. For fans on social media, Native Foods will be doing some gift card giveaways to celebrate the opening as well.

The new brand identity, created in partnership with Toky Branding and Design, has brought the brand a bright and updated logo (see above), a new slogan: “Down-to-Earth Delicious,” and an array of whimsical brand assets connecting diners to the food they are eating and the brand’s mission.

With the new branding also comes an updated interior design for all new locations. Colorado’s Lone Tree location boasts a light and airy interior, accented with light-colored woods, bright and cheery lighting, and bold and playful wall decor featuring Native Foods’ new vegetable friends. The new restaurant offers indoor seating for 52 guests.

CEO Carin Stutz says of the expansion, “We are so excited to finally be back in growth mode, and cannot think of a better location than Lone Tree. We felt the area is home to many guests we already welcome at our other locations, and a nice residential and commercial base to support both our lunch and dinner services. We can’t wait for community members to experience the ‘original’ plant-based fast-casual restaurant– after all, we were plant-based before it was cool!”

What began as an idea in 1994 has now become a mouth-watering, nation-wide movement. Native Foods was founded on the premise that tasty meals and natural plant-based ingredients should go hand-in-hand and that environmental sustainability and animal welfare need to be an important element of the brand’s mission.

The menu offers taste-tempting dishes at reasonable prices, bringing vegan, flexitarian and plant-curious guests familiar comfort foods–all without the use of any animal products. All of Native Foods’ menu items are made-from-scratch with environmentally sustainable ingredients, non-GMO and sourced from local producers whenever possible.

Menu highlights include mouth-watering burgers featuring Native Foods’ signature all-natural house-recipe burger patties–made without the use of lab-grown ingredients–with toppings like ‘bacon’ tomato jam, crispy onion rings, plant-based jalapeño pimento cheese, and plant-based mayo–all served on a vegan pretzel bun; The Real Nashville Hot sandwich, featuring Native Foods’ proprietary plant-based chicken patty, spicy Nashville hot sauce, Southern Slaw, pickle chips on a toasted bun; and a hearty Meatball Sub, made with plant-based meatballs, spicy marinara, plant-based provolone, arugula, truffle aioli, plant-based parmesan and truffle potato chips. The menu is rounded out by an enticing array of fresh salads, bowls, wraps and entrées.

Looking to the future, the plant-based trend continues to gain momentum. Native Foods’ mission-driven brand will be a key player in this space as they ramp up growth. Look for Native Foods to double in size in the next few years with expansion plans in Colorado, Southern California, Illinois and St. Louis.