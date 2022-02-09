Native Foods Rolls Out Katsu Curry for Limited Time

Native Foods, the vegan fast-casual brand serving plant-based goodness, announces their next Limited Time Offer of 2022 - Katsu Curry.

The Katsu Curry comes with a choice of crispy plant-based chicken or crispy cauliflower, a Japanese katsu curry sauce, lemongrass broccoli, jasmine rice, and gomasio.

This dish is priced at $12.75 and is available February 11-25, 2022 at all Native Foods locations, including their most recent new opening in Lone Tree, Colorado.

Upcoming Limited Time Offers:

March: Banh Mi Sandwich