Native Foods Rolls Out Munchwrap Supreme for 4/20

Native Foods, the vegan fast-casual brand serving plant-based goodness, announces their next Limited Time Offer of 2022 – the Munchwrap Supreme.

The Munchwrap Supreme offers an elevated, plant-based twist on the popular Crunchwrap Supreme. The Munchwrap Supreme ingredients include plant-based taco meat, avocado, plant-based cheese sauce, crunchy corn tortillas, salsa fresca, lettuce, and creamy chipotle sauce all in a flour tortilla.

This sandwich comes with a side of your choice, such as seasoned fries, steamed kale, or a salad, and is priced at $12. It is available throughout the whole month of April at all Native Foods locations.

Keep an eye out for their next month’s LTO launching May 1st.

4/20 Holiday

Native Foods announces an exclusive combo lunch for the 4/20 holiday: The Munchwrap Supreme and Brownie Combo! The Munchwrap Supreme and Brownie combo is the perfect treat for the munchies. This special is exclusive to the 4/20 holiday and will only be available April 20, 2022 at all Native Foods locations.

What began as an idea in 1994 has now become a mouth-watering, nation-wide movement. Native Foods was founded on the premise that tasty meals and natural plant-based ingredients should go hand-in-hand and that environmental sustainability and animal welfare need to be an important element of the brand’s mission.

The menu offers taste-tempting dishes at reasonable prices, bringing vegan, flexitarian and plant-curious guests familiar comfort foods–all without the use of any animal products. All of Native Foods’ menu items are made-from-scratch with environmentally sustainable ingredients, non-GMO and sourced from local producers whenever possible.